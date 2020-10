Oct 24 (Reuters) - Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years on Saturday, with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas completing a front-row lockout.

The pole was the 12th in 12 races this season for the champions, and a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's Formula One career. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Alison Williams)