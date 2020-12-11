Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 tests

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will race for Mercedes in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender after he tested negative for COVID-19 in multiple tests, the team said on Thursday.

Hamilton, who was replaced at last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix by fellow Briton George Russell, had already arrived in Abu Dhabi after completing quarantine in Bahrain, Mercedes added. Russell will now return to Williams for the weekend.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)