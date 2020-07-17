Motor racing-Norris went home to see specialists after second Austrian race

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - McLaren's Lando Norris said he was ready for Hungary after returning to England to see a specialist for the muscle pain he suffered during last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria.

The 20-year-old Briton is third in the Formula One championship after the first two races, behind the Mercedes pairing of Valtteri Bottas and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Norris told a video news conference ahead of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix that he was feeling better.

"I went back to the UK in the last few days, remaining in my bubble, to go and see some specialists and get scans and so on," he said.

"It's not something that's going to heal completely overnight but I'm much better than what I was last weekend."

Asked what the problem had been, Norris jokingly replied "it's a broken heart. I got dumped.

"I didn't," he added, hastily.

"It's just bruising from being out of the car for so long basically, being out of a Formula One car for so long, and then getting back into it and going straight into a race weekend, doing so many laps.

"It wasn't something I could really prepare for or know about until after we did the first weekend. Having a few days off in between, it then hit my body a few days later and I was a bit bruised.

The season had been due to start in Australia in March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm alright for now. It's hard to know until I'm in the car and I'm pushing it to the limit again, but for now everything is good," said Norris, who took his first F1 podium with third in the opening Austrian race.

The Briton was fifth last Sunday after overtaking three cars on the last two laps.

McLaren are second overall in the constructors' championship, with Norris and his Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz securing bonus points with fastest laps in the opening two races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)