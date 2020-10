Oct 30 (Reuters) - Formula One's most experienced driver Kimi Raikkonen and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will race on for Alfa Romeo next season, the team said on Friday.

Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion who is now 41, holds the records for most races entered (327) and started (324) by any driver in the history of the sport and is the oldest on the starting grid.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Alison Williams)