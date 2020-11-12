Motorcycling-Lecuona ready to race in Valencia after passing COVID test

Nov 11 (Reuters) - KTM Tech3 MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona has been cleared for this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix after producing a negative COVID-19 test result on Wednesday.

Lecuona missed last weekend's European Grand Prix at the same circuit after having to quarantine for 10 days because his brother, with whom he lives in Andorra, had tested positive for the virus.

"Iker's test is negative and the Andorran authorities allow him to travel to Valencia on Saturday morning, right in time for FP3 (third practice)," the team said on Twitter.

Lecuona is 17th in the championship standings with 27 points. He is the second MotoGP rider after Italian Valentino Rossi to miss a race this season as a consequence of the new coronavirus. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)