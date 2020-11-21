Motorcycling-Local hope Oliveira takes pole for season-ending Portuguese MotoGP race

Nov 21 (Reuters) - KTM Tech 3 rider and home hope Miguel Oliveira edged out Franco Morbidelli to take pole position for the MotoGP season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on Saturday.

Portugal's Oliveira scorched MotoGP's reserve track, which is hosting the country's first race in the championship since 2012, to produce an all-time circuit lap record of one minute 38.892 seconds, 0.044 clear of Petronas Yamaha's Morbidelli.

Suzuki rider Joan Mir, who won his first MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades by finishing seventh at Valencia last weekend, will start 20th on the grid after a disappointing outing.

Having also sealed their maiden teams' championship, Suzuki are searching for their first constructors' title since 1982 and are tied with Ducati on 201 points heading into Sunday's race. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)