Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

"Andrea Iannone is sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of four years commencing on 17 December 2019," CAS said in a statement.

