MRI for Cubs 1B Rizzo shows rib inflammation

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo underwent an MRI on Wednesday for a nagging back injury with the results showing rib head inflammation on his left side that led to back spasms.

Rizzo is considered day-to-day, and it is not known if he would be ready to join the lineup for Opening Day on July 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rizzo has dealt with back injuries several times over his nine-year major league career, which would explain why the original injury diagnosis centered on his lower back. He took batting practice Sunday before starting to feel discomfort.

"It's frustrating because of how physically in shape I felt like I was coming in," Rizzo said. "Just can't control the flare-ups."

The three-time All-Star, who also has won three Gold Glove Awards, batted .293 with 27 home runs and 94 RBIs last season. He is a career .273 hitter with 218 home runs and 729 RBIs over 1,207 career games, 1,158 of them with the Cubs.

