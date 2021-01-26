MSCI to delete securities of 5 Chinese companies from some indexes in absence of guidance

Jan 25 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc said it will delete securities of five Chinese companies from its MSCI ACWI Indexes, as well as its relevant non-market capitalization weighted indexes and custom indexes as of the close of Jan. 27 in the absence of any guidance.

The five companies include CGN Power Co, China National Chem, China National Nuclear Power , China Shipbuilding Industry and Inspur International, MSCI said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)