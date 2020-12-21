Murray wins shootout with Hurts as Cardinals top Eagles

Kyler Murray passed for a career-high 406 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 33-26 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.

The game featured a shootout of two former Oklahoma standout quarterbacks -- Murray and Philadelphia rookie Jalen Hurts.

Murray completed 13 straight passes at one point, tying his career high. He completed 27 of 36 pass attempts with one interception.

Hurts threw for 338 yards, while completing 24 of 44 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The win for Arizona (8-6) strengthens its wild card bid with two regular-season games remaining. The Cardinals are currently in the last available playoff spot in the NFC at No. 7.

Philadelphia (4-9-1) is one game behind Washington (6-8) and the New York Giants (5-8) in the loss column in the NFC East standings. Dallas (5-9) is also in contention.

The Eagles tied the game after Murray was intercepted in the end zone by Marcus Epps.

On the ensuing possession, Hurts directed the Eagles on an 80-yard scoring drive capped by his 7-yard run that tied the game at 26 with 0:55 left in the third quarter. The hold for the extra-point attempt was mishandled by Hurts and the game remained tied.

Cameron Johnston, the Eagles' punter, is normally the holder for placekicker Jake Elliott but he left the game in the first half with a head injury after a blocked punt by Arizona.

Arizona took its 33-26 lead with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Murray to DeAndre Hopkins, culminating a seven-play, 86-yard drive.

Hopkins finished with nine receptions for 169 yards, his seventh game with at least 100 yards receiving this season.

On fourth-and-21 at the Arizona 22 with 1:50 left, Hurts' pass to Dallas Goedert was knocked down by Cardinals safety Chris Banjo. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs after a 13-play possession.

After Arizona was forced to punt with 1:35 seconds left, Hurts drove Philadelphia to the Arizona 31 and his pass in the end zone to Travis Fulgham was knocked down by Dre Kirkpatrick as time expired.

Philadelphia rallied after trailing 16-0 with 2:23 left in the first quarter following a safety and a touchdown run and pass by Murray.

Murray's 6-yard touchdown pass occurred two plays after Arizona's Ezekiel Turner blocked the punt by Johnston.

Two touchdown passes by Hurts cut Arizona's lead to 19-14 in the second quarter. Murray, 14 yards to Larry Fitzgerald, and Hurts, 5 yards to Greg Ward, added touchdown throws late in the half to make it 26-20 at the break.

