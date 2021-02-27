Myanmar ambassador to the United Nations has been fired- state TV

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired, state television said on Saturday, a day after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the Feb. 1 military coup.

Kyaw Moe Tun had told the U.N. General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

State television, MRTV, said he had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador". (Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Frances Kerry)