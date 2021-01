YANGON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military on Saturday said it would protect and abide by the country's constitution and act according to law, amid concerns in the country that the armed forces might attempt to seize power.

In an official statement, the military said recent remarks by its top general about abolishing the constitution were misinterpreted by media and some organisations. (Reporting by Shoon Naing; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by William Mallard)