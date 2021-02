Feb 12 (Reuters) - At least six shots were fired when Myanmar police sought to disperse a protest against military rule on Friday in the city of Mawlamyine, video footage posted on Facebook showed. In the footage, broadcast by Radio Free Asia, police charged at protesters, grabbing one of them. Projectiles are then thrown at police before the shots are fired. (Reporting by Reuters Staff Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Shri Navaratnam)