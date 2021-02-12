SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MYANMAR POLICE FIRE SHOTS TO DISPERSE PROTESTERS IN TOWN OF MAWLAMYINE - VIDEO FOOTAGE

12 Feb 2021 / 14:04 H.

    MYANMAR POLICE FIRE SHOTS TO DISPERSE PROTESTERS IN TOWN OF MAWLAMYINE - VIDEO FOOTAGE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast