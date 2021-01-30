Myanmar's ruling NLD party says military statement 'suitable explanation'

YANGON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy Party (NLD) on Saturday said it accepted a military statement on the situation in the country as a suitable explanation, after the armed forces said it would protect and follow the constitution.

Myo Nyunt, spokesman for Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party, which won a November election in a landslide, told Reuters the party wanted the military to be an organisation "that accepts people's desire regarding the election". (Reporting by Shoon Naing; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by William Mallard)