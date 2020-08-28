Myers fuels Padres' late uprising in Game 1 win over M's

Wil Myers belted a three-run homer to cap a seven-run seventh inning on Thursday afternoon to give the San Diego Padres a 10-7 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Padres' big inning came after the Mariners had scored four runs in the top of the frame. Seattle reliever Taylor Williams (0-1) retired the first two Padres in the bottom of the seventh.

Manny Machado, who hit two home runs earlier in the game, brought the Padres to within two runs at 7-5 with a two-run single single. Two wild pitches from Williams allowed Fernando Tatis Jr. to score and Machado to move to third. Machado then scored the tying run on Eric Hosmer's single.

After Jake Cronenworth singled, Myers greeted Dan Altavilla with his eighth homer of the season. It was the Padres' 13th come-from-behind win of the season.

The Padres had tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the sixth inning on back-to-back homers by Tatis and Machado.

Machado homered in the third off Mariners emergency starter Ljay Newsome. He tied the score with his 10th homer of the season and his fourth in as many games. Just before Machado went deep, Tatis hit his 13th homer - a 448-foot shot that was only the third homer in the 17-year history of Petco Park to land on the roof of the Western Metal Supply Co. building.

Sam Haggerty, Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager each had an RBI single and Austin Nola's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave the Mariners a 7-3 lead. All four runs in the Mariners' seventh were charged to Padres reliever Craig Stammen, who didn't retire a batter.

Pierce Johnson (3-1) came on to retire all three Mariners he faced to get credit for the win.

Late substitutions Newsome and Jose Marmolejos helped the Mariners take a 3-0 lead.

Newsome became the Mariners starting pitcher after the team traded scheduled starter Taijuan Walker to Toronto hours before the game. Newsome, making his first Major League start, allowed one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts in four innings.

Marmolejos hit a two-run homer off Dinelson Lamet in the top of the fourth to end a scoreless tie after taking over at first in the third inning when Evan White departed the game with shoulder soreness.

