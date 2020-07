SKOPJE, July 15 (Reuters) - North Macedonia's pro-Western SDSM party is set to win the parliamentary vote on Wednesday with 36.9% of the votes, preliminary results based on a partial vote count showed.

Nationalist VMRO-DPMNE came second with 35.9% of the votes, while ethnic Albanian Democratic Union of Integration party came third with 10.2% of the votes, according to the results based on 71% of the electorate counted. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac Editing by Chris Reese)