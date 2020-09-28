SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

NAGORNO-KARABAKH LEADER SAYS THE REGION HAS LOST SOME POSITIONS TO AZERBAIJAN'S ARMY

28 Sep 2020 / 02:12 H.

    NAGORNO-KARABAKH LEADER SAYS THE REGION HAS LOST SOME POSITIONS TO AZERBAIJAN'S ARMY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast