MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 40 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 280 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27, the Interfax news agency reported.

The region has seen the deadliest fighting in more than 25 years between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)