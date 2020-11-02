NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Nov 1 (OPTA) - Results for the Xfinity 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 8 500 0 0 Motorsports 2 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 10 500 0 0 3 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 7 500 0 0 4 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 1 500 0 0 5 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 5 500 0 0 Racing 6 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 3 500 0 0 Motorsports 7 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 20 500 0 0 Racing 8 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 16 500 0 0 Racing 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 500 0 0 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 12 500 0 0 Racing 11 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 500 0 0 12 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 19 500 0 0 13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 15 500 0 0 Racing 14 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 31 500 0 0 Racing 15 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 11 500 0 0 Racing 16 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 25 500 0 0 17 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 6 500 0 0 Racing 18 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 21 499 0 0 Racing 19 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 22 499 0 0 Racing 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 18 499 0 0 47 Racing 21 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 32 499 0 0 43 Motorsports 22 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 499 0 0 23 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 14 498 0 0 Childress Racing 24 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 17 498 0 0 Childress Racing 25 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 26 498 0 0 26 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 23 498 0 0 38 Motorsports 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 29 497 0 0 Racing 28 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 24 497 0 0 Motorsports 29 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 34 495 0 0 30 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 27 495 0 0 Motorsports 31 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 38 494 0 0 32 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 33 490 0 0 Racing 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 35 489 0 0 34 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 39 447 0 0 35 William Byron 24 Hendrick 13 439 0 0 Motorsports 36 James Davison 53 Spire 37 422 0 0 Motorsports 37 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 30 184 0 0 Motorsports 38 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 28 146 0 0 Racing 39 Garrett Smithley 77 Rick Ware Racing 36 100 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points