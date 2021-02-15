NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Results

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Results for the Daytona 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2021 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 17 200 0 0 Motorsports 2 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 4 200 0 0 Childress Racing 3 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 12 200 0 0 Motorsports 4 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 25 200 0 0 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 8 200 0 0 Racing 6 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi 34 200 0 0 Racing 7 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 11 200 0 0 Racing 8 Jamie McMurray 77 Spire 19 200 0 0 Motorsports 9 Corey LaJoie 16 Spire 16 200 0 0 Motorsports 10 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick 13 200 0 0 Motorsports 11 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 27 200 0 0 Racing 12 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 9 199 0 0 13 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 24 199 0 0 14 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 199 0 0 15 Austin Cindric 33 Penske Racing 39 199 0 0 16 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 199 0 0 17 Darrell Wallace Jr. 23XI Racing 6 198 0 0 23 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 21 198 0 0 47 Racing 19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas 30 197 0 0 Racing 20 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 28 196 0 0 21 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware 35 196 0 0 Racing 22 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 20 195 0 0 Racing 23 B.J McLeod 78 Live Fast 38 195 0 0 Motorsports 24 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 37 194 0 0 25 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 26 193 0 0 26 William Byron 24 Hendrick 2 191 0 0 Motorsports 27 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 29 188 0 0 Childress Racing 28 Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing 40 115 0 0 29 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 33 37 0 0 30 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 14 14 0 0 31 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 22 14 0 0 Racing 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row 36 14 0 0 Motorsports 33 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 23 14 0 0 Racing 34 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 3 13 0 0 Racing 35 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick 1 13 0 0 Motorsports 36 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse 15 13 0 0 Racing Team 37 David Ragan 36 Front Row 18 13 0 0 Motorsports 38 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 7 13 0 0 Racing 39 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty 31 13 0 0 Motorsports 40 Derrike Cope 15 Rick Ware Racing 32 3 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points