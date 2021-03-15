NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Results

Mar 15 (OPTA) - Results for the Instacart 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2021 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 312 49 144 2 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 9 312 54 145 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 312 49 144 4 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 1 312 48 145 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 6 312 40 132 Motorsports 6 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 18 312 40 90 Racing 7 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick 2 312 32 132 Motorsports 8 William Byron 24 Hendrick 10 312 36 132 Motorsports 9 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 312 29 144 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 8 312 43 145 11 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 32 312 29 90 Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 11 312 25 36 47 Racing 13 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick 21 312 24 132 Motorsports 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 20 312 24 24 Racing 15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 12 312 22 40 Racing 16 Darrell Wallace Jr. 23XI Racing 25 312 21 21 23 17 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 13 312 20 28 Childress Racing 18 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 17 312 19 28 Racing 19 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi 22 312 18 40 Racing 20 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty 14 312 17 17 Motorsports 21 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse 27 312 16 16 Racing Team 22 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas 26 312 15 90 Racing 23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 16 312 14 15 Motorsports 24 J.J. Haley 77 Spire 29 312 0 10 Motorsports 25 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 311 17 144 26 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 15 311 11 36 Racing 27 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire 33 311 10 10 Motorsports 28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 19 311 9 28 Racing 29 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 23 310 8 28 Childress Racing 30 B.J McLeod 78 Live Fast 30 309 0 0 Motorsports 31 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 24 308 6 90 Racing 32 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 35 305 5 5 33 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 303 4 6 34 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 34 300 0 6 35 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 36 258 2 6 36 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware 31 101 0 0 Racing 37 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row 28 87 1 15 Motorsports 38 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 15 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points