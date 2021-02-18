Nashville SC signs D Robert Castellanos

Nashville SC announced the signing of defender Robert Castellanos on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Castellanos is viewed as a player with promise by the second-year MLS squad.

"Robert has the tools to be a contributor at this level and has gained some valuable experiences already at a very early stage of his playing career," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement. "He will be able to add to the depth of our back line."

Castellanos spent the past three seasons with the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros of the United States League. He scored two goals in 37 matches for the Toros, who are an affiliate of the Houston Dynamo.

He played the 2017 USL season for Los Angeles Galaxy II and made 16 appearances.

