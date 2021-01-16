SEARCH
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE SAYS IT WILL CLOSE NATIONAL MALL TO PUBLIC THOUGH AT LEAST JAN. 21 -STATEMENT

16 Jan 2021 / 00:33 H.

