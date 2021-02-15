NATO's Afghanistan withdrawal depends on violence levels, Stoltenberg says

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Taliban on Monday to reduce violence in Afghanistan and said any possible withdrawal of troops would be based on the situation on the ground.

"Our common goal is clear: Afghanistan should never again serve as a haven for terrorists to attack our homelands," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "While no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary. We will not leave before the time is right."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)