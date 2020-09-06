Nats use small ball to get past Braves despite Acuna blast

Washington's Victor Robles had three hits on Saturday, but the shortest one was the most important as the visiting Nationals topped the Atlanta Braves 10-4.

With runners on the corners in the sixth inning, Robles popped up a bunt on a high pitch from Tyler Matzek in a spot that Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman couldn't get to for the catch. Robles easily beat Matzek to the bag, allowing Brock Holt to score the go-ahead run.

The Nationals (14-24) sent nine batters to the plate in the ninth inning and scored five insurance runs.

The winning pitcher was Kyle McGowin (1-0), who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and fanned four. The Nationals had four relievers cover the final 5 1/3 innings without allowing a hit.

Matzek (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits in his one inning and took the loss.

Neither starting pitcher was involved in the decision. Atlanta's Max Fried permitted a season-high three runs in five innings, giving up five hits, walking three and striking out four. Washington's Erick Fedde pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on six hits -- three of them home runs -- with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Nationals scored twice in the first on Kurt Suzuki's grounder and Carter Kieboom's single.

The Braves (23-16) answered in the bottom of the inning when Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his ninth home run. It also set a franchise record for the most career leadoff homers (18), breaking the mark held by Felipe Alou and doing it in one-third the time. Alou needed 633 games as the leadoff hitter, Acuna did it in 210 games batting from the No. 1 spot.

Atlanta took the lead in the third on a two-run homer by Travis d'Arnaud, his sixth, and stretched the margin to 4-2 when Adam Duvall hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Washington cut it to 4-3 on Johan Camargo's throwing error, the first by an Atlanta second baseman this season.

The Nationals then took the lead in the sixth as Luis Garcia drove in a run with a sharp single to set up Robles' well-placed hit.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman's 18-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-3.

