NBA Fixtures

Dec 18 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, December 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Indiana (1800/2300) Miami at Toronto (1900/0000) Cleveland at New York (1930/0030) Brooklyn at Boston (2000/0100) Milwaukee at New Orleans (2000/0100) Chicago at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Portland at Denver (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Phoenix (2230/0330) Saturday, December 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Charlotte at Orlando (1900/0000) Detroit at Washington (1900/0000) Atlanta at Memphis (2000/0100) Tuesday, December 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Brooklyn (1900/0000) LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2200/0300)