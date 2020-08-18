NBA Fixtures

Aug 17 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, August 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at Denver (1330/1730) Brooklyn at Toronto (1600/2000) Philadelphia at Boston (1830/2230) Dallas at LA Clippers (2100/0100) Tuesday, August 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at Milwaukee (1330/1730) Miami at Indiana (1600/2000) Oklahoma City at Houston (1830/2230) Portland at LA Lakers (2100/0100) Wednesday, August 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Toronto (1330/1730) Utah at Denver (1600/2000) Philadelphia at Boston (1830/2230) Dallas at LA Clippers (2100/0100) Thursday, August 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Indiana (1300/1700) Oklahoma City at Houston (1530/1930) Orlando at Milwaukee (1800/2200) Portland at LA Lakers (2100/0100) Friday, August 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Brooklyn (1330/1730) Denver at Utah (1600/2000) Boston at Philadelphia (1830/2230) LA Clippers at Dallas (2100/0100) Saturday, August 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Orlando (1300/1700) Indiana at Miami (1530/1930) Houston at Oklahoma City (1800/2200) LA Lakers at Portland (2030/0030) Sunday, August 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Philadelphia (1300/1700) LA Clippers at Dallas (1530/1930) Toronto at Brooklyn (1830/2230) Denver at Utah (2100/0100) Monday, August 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Orlando (1330/1730) Houston at Oklahoma City (1600/2000) Indiana at Miami (1830/2230) Brooklyn at Toronto (2000/0000) Philadelphia at Boston (2000/0000) Dallas at LA Clippers (2000/0000) Utah at Denver (2000/0000)