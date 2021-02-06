NBA-Nets' Durant removed from game due to COVID-19 protocols

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was pulled from Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league said.

Durant was omitted from Brooklyn's starting lineup after coming into contact with an individual believed to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The 32-year-old was able to play while the person underwent further testing and came off the bench in the first quarter, but after a positive result was confirmed Durant was removed from the game, which the Nets lost 123-117.

"Under the league's health and safety protocols, we do not require a player to be quarantined until a close contact has a confirmed positive test," the league said in a statement.

"Durant has tested negative for COVID-19 three times in the past 24 hours, including two PCR tests on Friday.

Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19 last March, was left frustrated by the league's handling of the situation and made his feelings clear in a social media post.

ESPN reported that the 10-time All Star would not travel with the team to Philadelphia on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )