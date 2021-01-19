NBA postpones Wizards' game vs. Hornets

The NBA postponed Washington's game at Charlotte on Wednesday, making it the fifth Wizards' game in a row called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Hornets," the NBA said in a statement.

The Wizards reportedly have five players who have tested positive for the virus. Players testing positive are required to quarantine for 10 to 14 days, per NBA protocol.

The Wizards last played Jan. 11, a 128-107 win vs. Phoenix.

Their next scheduled game is Friday at Milwaukee.

