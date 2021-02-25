NBA reveals second-half schedule in hopes of 72-game season

Eleven days before the NBA reaches its proverbial midway point of the regular season with the All-Star Game, the league announced its remaining 2020-21 schedule Wednesday for the second half of the COVID-19 affected campaign, set to begin on March 10 through May 16.

On the heels of the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7, the NBA season will resume three days later with a pair of games featuring teams whose first-half schedules were affected by coronavirus-related rescheduling. The Washington Wizards will visit the Memphis Grizzlies while the San Antonio Spurs will face the Dallas Mavericks.

The league had only revealed the first-half slate before the season began, allowing itself wiggle room in case of substantial adjustments based on the pandemic. Entering Wednesday, the Grizzlies and Spurs have both played the fewest games among all teams this season with 27, while the Wizards have only played 29 (fewest in the Eastern Conference).

A league source told ESPN that while the NBA remains hopeful that each team can fulfill a 72-game schedule this season, it will remain flexible in case many teams are unable to play their full COVID-adjusted schedules.

The NBA's second half will be followed by a play-in tournament that involves the seventh through tenth seeds in each conference, played from May 18-21. Similar to last year's play-in format, the No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conferences will be determined.

