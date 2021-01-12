NBA roundup: Bucks ease past Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half to lift the Bucks to a 121-99 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Monday, Milwaukee's fifth win in six games.

Khris Middleton collected 20 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Portis finished with 20 points off the bench for Milwaukee. Middleton made 9 of 17 shots and Portis went 9 of 13 for the Bucks, who shot 50.5 percent (46 of 91) from the floor.

Orlando's Nikola Vucevic recorded 28 points and 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double and eighth of the season. Aaron Gordon had 21 points and eight assists for the Magic, who have dropped three in a row and five of seven since starting the season with a franchise-best 4-0 record.

Charlotte Hornets 109 - New York Knicks 88

Gordon Hayward scored 28 of his 34 points in the first half and host Charlotte picked up its fourth consecutive victory by defeating New York.

Devonte' Graham added 19 points, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges each provided 13 points each and Terry Rozier had 12 points for the Hornets. Rookie guard LaMelo Ball, a 19-year-old who became the youngest player in NBA history to produce a triple-double two nights earlier, pulled in a game-high 14 rebounds to go with eight points, seven assists and three steals in a reserve role.

Kevin Knox II, coming off the bench, poured in 19 points to lead the Knicks. Elfrid Payton posted 15 points, Austin Rivers had 13, Mitchell Robinson scored 12 and Julius Randle and RJ Barrett both contributed 11. Barrett shot 5-for-18 from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

Memphis Grizzlies 101 - Cleveland Cavaliers 91

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas notched two of his 12 points on a critical put-back with less than two minutes remaining as Memphis rallied to win at Cleveland.

Brooks capped his team-high scoring performance on a deep 3-pointer with 36.1 seconds remaining, the final points of a game-sealing 7-0 run for the Grizzlies. The decisive stretch began on Valanciunas' put-back, which was one of the center's seven rebounds.

The entire Cavaliers starting five scored in double figures, led by Andre Drummond with 19 points. Drummond also grabbed 14 rebounds to continue his streak of recording double-doubles in each of Cleveland's 11 games this season. Cedi Osman and Damyean Dotson both scored 14 points.

Atlanta Hawks 112 - Philadelphia 76ers 94

Trae Young had 26 points and eight assists to help host Atlanta end its four-game losing streak with a win over short-handed Philadelphia.

Atlanta also got 15 points and seven rebounds from De'Andre Hunter, 12 points and 11 rebounds from Clint Capela and 12 points and seven rebounds from John Collins. Brandon Goodwin came off the bench to score 15.

Philadelphia rookie Isaiah Joe made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 18. Tyrese Maxey scored 15 and rookie Dakota Mathias scored a season-high 14. The 76ers lost their third straight game.

Washington Wizards 128 - Phoenix Suns 107

Bradley Beal finished with a game-high 34 points to go along with eight rebounds and a team-high nine assists to power host Washington to an easy victory over Phoenix.

Davis Bertans finished with 18 points by making six 3-pointers off the bench for Washington. Raul Neto had 16 points, Robin Lopez and Garrison Mathews 11 apiece and Rui Hachimura 10. Lopez added a game-high 11 rebounds.

Devin Booker came up one point short in his personal duel with Beal, totaling a team-high 33 points for the Suns, who never led. Chris Paul notched 14 points and a game-high 11 assists while Mikal Bridges chipped in 14 points and Dario Saric had 13.

Portland Trail Blazers 112 - Toronto Raptors 111

CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead basket with 9.9 seconds left, and host Portland erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to knock off Toronto.

Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony had 20 for the Trail Blazers, including a key 3-pointer with 1:48 to play. Enes Kanter contributed 14 points for Portland, which outscored the Raptors 36-25 in the fourth period to pull off the comeback.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to register his first career triple-double. Chris Boucher had 20 points for the Raptors while Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby added 18 points each. Toronto appeared to run out of gas late while playing for the second time in two nights.

Sacramento Kings 127 - Indiana Pacers 122

Harrison Barnes scored a season-best 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting and collected eight rebounds to help Sacramento top visiting Indiana.

De'Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists and Buddy Hield scored 18 points on a season-high six 3-pointers as Sacramento won for just the second time in its past seven games. Richaun Holmes recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis registered 28 points and 11 rebounds and has notched double-doubles in all 10 of Indiana's games. Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and nine assists, and Doug McDermott and Victor Oladipo scored 21 apiece for the Pacers, who lost their second straight game.

--Field Level Media