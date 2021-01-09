NBA roundup: LeBron James, Lakers edge Bulls

LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 117-115 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (left adductor strain). Dennis Schroder also scored 17, while Wesley Matthews had 14 points and Markieff Morris added 11.

Zach LaVine, who scored 19 points in the first quarter, had 38 points and six assists for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. collected 23 points and seven rebounds and Thaddeus Young chipped in 15 points and seven boards. Coby White finished with 14 points.

Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. left the contest in the first half with back spasms and did not return. Forward Lauri Markkanen sat out his sixth straight contest due to the league health and protocols policies.

Detroit Pistons 110 - Phoenix Suns 105

Jerami Grant tied his career high with 31 points and host Detroit rallied from a 23-point, first-half deficit to down Phoenix in overtime.

Grant, who also snared 10 rebounds, had just established a new career high in points against Milwaukee on Wednesday. Blake Griffin had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, Delon Wright contributed 16 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Mason Plumlee added 12 points for Detroit.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points and former Piston Langston Galloway had 17. DeAndre Ayton added 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Dario Saric had 12 points and Chris Paul supplied 11 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Boston Celtics 116 - Washington Wizards 107

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 27 and shorthanded Boston held off visiting Washington.

Marcus Smart had 13 points, Payton Pritchard 11 and Daniel Theis 10 as the Celtics won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Brown chipped in a game-high 13 rebounds.

Bradley Beal followed a franchise-record-tying 60 points scored Wednesday with 41, but the Wizards lost for the seventh time in their first nine games. Russell Westbrook, playing with a dislocated finger on his right hand, had 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Oklahoma City Thunder 101 - New York Knicks 89

Hamidou Diallo scored 11 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Oklahoma City pulled away from New York.

Diallo also added a season-high 11 rebounds despite coming off the bench for the Thunder, which trailed by 11 points in the first quarter before coming back to win their second straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Al Horford added 15 points and eight assists.

Julius Randle had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. RJ Barrett scored 19 points while Elfrid Payton (16 points) and Austin Rivers (12 points) also got into double digits.

Charlotte Hornets 118 - New Orleans Pelicans 110

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points to lead six Charlotte players in double figures as Charlotte defeated host New Orleans.

Miles Bridges added 20 points, Devonte' Graham scored 17, Terry Rozier had 15, rookie LaMelo Ball had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Bismack Biyombo scored 11.

Zion Williamson scored 26, Josh Hart added 19, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick had 17 each and Steven Adams scored 13 for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight to complete a four-game homestand before embarking on a seven-game road trip.

Memphis Grizzlies 115 - Brooklyn Nets 110

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points as Memphis started fast, withstood blowing a 22-point lead and ended a five-game home losing streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Grizzlies won on a night in which Jonas Valanciunas left after halftime due to health and safety protocols. According to a report by Fox Sports South, it was not due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Caris LeVert led all scorers with 43 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers. He scored 19 points and hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter when Brooklyn stormed back.

Houston Rockets 132 - Orlando Magic 90

James Harden and Christian Wood recorded double-doubles and Houston took full advantage of shorthanded Orlando, rolling to a win at Toyota Center.

Harden finished with 15 points and 13 assists while Wood returned from a one-game injury hiatus and posted 22 points and 15 rebounds. Six Rockets scored in double figures as McLemore finished with 15 points on 5-for-5 3-point shooting while Tucker added 15 points.

The Magic, down seven rotation players including guards Markelle Fultz (knee) and Evan Fournier (back spasms), received a double-double from center Nikola Vucevic (22 points, 12 rebounds). Otherwise, the Magic were punchless offensively, falling into a 32-point first-half hole by missing 11 of 12 treys.

Conversely, the Rockets shot 53.3 percent from the floor prior to the break.

Utah Jazz 131 - Milwaukee Bucks 118

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 26 to lead visiting Utah to a victory over Milwaukee.

Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 20 points while Royce O'Neale added 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Mike Conley finished with a double-double, tallying 17 points and 10 assists. The Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak after making a franchise-record 25 3-pointers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and Khris Middleton added 31 to lead Milwaukee. The duo also combined for 18 rebounds and eight assists. It wasn't enough to keep the Bucks from losing at home for the first time this season.

Golden State Warriors 115 - Los Angeles Clippers 105

Stephen Curry scored 38 points and Golden State used a 34-6 flurry bridging the third and fourth quarters to stun visiting Los Angeles in San Francisco.

In the rematch of a Clippers win on Wednesday night, the Warriors used 20 3-pointers -- including nine by Curry -- to prevent a two-game sweep.

Paul George had a team-high 25 points and Kawhi Leonard 24 for Los Angeles, which had won its first three games at the 2-year-old Chase Center, including a pair of blowouts last season.

Toronto Raptors 144 - Sacramento Kings 123

Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 34 points in the third quarter as Toronto jumped in front early in the second half and never looked back for a victory over host Sacramento.

It was the most points ever for the Raptors in a regulation game as they went 20 of 39 (51.3 percent) from 3-point range.

De'Aaron Fox scored 23 for the Kings after leaving early in Wednesday's victory against the Chicago Bulls because of a tight hamstring. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points for Sacramento, which lost for the fourth time in its past five games.

--Field Level Media