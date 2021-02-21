NBA Standings

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Sunday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 20 10 .667 - 2. Brooklyn 19 12 .613 1 1/2 3. Boston 15 14 .517 4 1/2 4. Toronto 15 15 .500 5 5. New York 14 16 .467 6 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 17 13 .567 - 2. Indiana 15 14 .517 1 1/2 3. Chicago 13 16 .448 3 1/2 4. Cleveland 10 20 .333 7 5. Detroit 8 21 .276 8 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte 14 15 .483 - 2. Miami 13 17 .433 1 1/2 3. Atlanta 12 17 .414 2 4. Orlando 12 18 .400 2 1/2 5. Washington 10 17 .370 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 24 6 .800 - 2. Portland 18 11 .621 5 1/2 3. Denver 16 13 .552 7 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 11 18 .379 12 1/2 5. Minnesota 7 23 .233 17 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Clippers 22 9 .710 - 2. LA Lakers 22 9 .710 - 3. Phoenix 19 10 .655 2 4. Golden State 16 15 .516 6 5. Sacramento 12 17 .414 9 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 16 11 .593 - 2. Memphis 13 13 .500 2 1/2 3. Dallas 13 15 .464 3 1/2 4. New Orleans 12 17 .414 5 5. Houston 11 17 .393 5 1/2 Monday, February 22 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at Indiana (1900/0000)-postponed Chicago at Houston (2000/0100) Memphis at Dallas (2030/0130) Miami at Oklahoma City (2100/0200) Portland at Phoenix (2100/0200) Charlotte at Utah (2100/0200) Washington at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Tuesday, February 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Cleveland (1900/0000) Detroit at Orlando (1900/0000) Sacramento at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Golden State at New York (1930/0030) Philadelphia at Toronto (1930/0030) Boston at Dallas (1930/0030) Minnesota at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Portland at Denver (2200/0300) Washington at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Indiana (1930/0030) Boston at Atlanta (1930/0030) Houston at Cleveland (1930/0030) Toronto at Miami (2000/0100) Minnesota at Chicago (2000/0100) Detroit at New Orleans (2000/0100) San Antonio at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Charlotte at Phoenix (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Utah (2200/0300) Thursday, February 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Orlando at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Sacramento at New York (1930/0030) LA Clippers at Memphis (2000/0100) Washington at Denver (2100/0200) New Orleans at Milwaukee (2130/0230) Friday, February 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Boston (1930/0030) Houston at Toronto (1930/0030) Sacramento at Detroit (2000/0100) Utah at Miami (2000/0100) Phoenix at Chicago (2000/0100) LA Clippers at Memphis (2000/0100) Atlanta at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Charlotte at Golden State (2200/0300) Portland at LA Lakers (2200/0300)