NBA Standings

Feb 24 (Stats Perform) - Standings from the NBA games on Tuesday Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 76ers 20 11 .645 -- 2. Brooklyn Nets 20 12 .625 0 1/2 3. Toronto Raptors 16 15 .516 4 4. Boston Celtics 15 15 .500 4 1/2 5. New York Knicks 15 16 .484 5 Central Division W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee Bucks 18 13 .581 -- 2. Indiana Pacers 15 14 .517 2 3. Chicago Bulls 14 16 .467 3 1/2 4. Cleveland Cavaliers 10 21 .323 8 5. Detroit Pistons 8 22 .267 9 1/2 Southeast Division W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte Hornets 14 16 .467 -- 2. Miami Heat 14 17 .452 0 1/2 3. Atlanta Hawks 13 17 .433 1 4. Orlando Magic 13 18 .419 1 1/2 5. Washington Wizards 11 17 .393 2 Western Conference Pacific Division W L PCT GB 1. Los Angeles Clippers 22 10 .688 -- 1. Los Angeles Lakers 22 10 .688 -- 3. Phoenix Suns 20 10 .667 1 4. Golden State Warriors 16 15 .516 5 1/2 5. Sacramento Kings 12 18 .400 9 Southwest Division W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio Spurs 16 11 .593 -- 2. Dallas Mavericks 14 15 .483 3 3. Memphis Grizzlies 13 14 .481 3 4. New Orleans Pelicans 13 17 .433 4 1/2 5. Houston Rockets 11 18 .379 6 Northwest Division W L PCT GB 1. Utah Jazz 25 6 .806 -- 2. Portland Trail Blazers 18 12 .600 6 1/2 3. Denver Nuggets 16 14 .533 8 1/2 4. Oklahoma City Thunder 12 19 .387 13 5. Minnesota Timberwolves 7 24 .226 18 Wednesday, February 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks (1930/0030) Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers (1930/0030) Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers (1930/0030) Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls (2000/0100) Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat (2000/0100) Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans (2000/0100) San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder (2000/0100) Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns (2100/0200) Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz (2200/0300) Thursday, February 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers (1900/0000) Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets (1930/0030) Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks (1930/0030) Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies (2000/0100) Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets (2100/0200) New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks (2130/0230) Friday, February 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics (1900/0000) Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors (1930/0030) Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls (2000/0100) Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons (2000/0100) Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies (2000/0100) Utah Jazz at Miami Heat (2000/0100) Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder (2000/0100) Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors (2200/0300) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers (2200/0300) Saturday, February 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers (1900/0000) Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards (1900/0000) Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (2000/0100) Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder (2000/0100) Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic (2000/0100) New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs (2000/0100) Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets (2030/0130) Sunday, February 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks (1530/2030) Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (1900/0000) Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (1900/0000) New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons (2000/0100) Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets (2000/0100) Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (2000/0100) Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat (2000/0100) Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves (2100/0200) Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings (2200/0300)