NBA Standings

Jan 25 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Sunday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 12 5 .706 - 2. Boston 8 6 .571 2 1/2 3. Brooklyn 10 8 .556 2 1/2 4. New York 8 9 .471 4 5. Toronto 7 9 .438 4 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 9 6 .600 - 2. Indiana 9 7 .563 0 1/2 3. Cleveland 8 7 .533 1 4. Chicago 7 9 .438 2 1/2 5. Detroit 3 13 .188 6 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Atlanta 8 7 .533 - 2. Orlando 7 9 .438 1 1/2 3. Charlotte 6 9 .400 2 4. Miami 6 9 .400 2 5. Washington 3 8 .273 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 12 4 .750 - 2. Portland 8 6 .571 3 3. Denver 9 7 .563 3 4. Oklahoma City 6 9 .400 5 1/2 5. Minnesota 4 11 .267 7 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Clippers 13 4 .765 - 2. LA Lakers 13 4 .765 - 3. Phoenix 8 7 .533 4 4. Golden State 8 8 .500 4 1/2 5. Sacramento 6 10 .375 6 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Memphis 7 6 .538 - 2. Dallas 8 8 .500 0 1/2 3. San Antonio 8 8 .500 0 1/2 4. Houston 6 9 .400 2 5. New Orleans 5 10 .333 3 Monday, January 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Detroit (1900/0000) Toronto at Indiana (1900/0000) Charlotte at Orlando (1900/0000) Miami at Brooklyn (1930/0030) LA Lakers at Cleveland (2000/0100) Sacramento at Memphis (2000/0100)-postponed Denver at Dallas (2030/0130) Boston at Chicago (2100/0200) San Antonio at New Orleans (2100/0200) Minnesota at Golden State (2200/0300) Oklahoma City at Portland (2200/0300) Tuesday, January 26 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Atlanta (1930/0030) Washington at Houston (2000/0100) New York at Utah (2100/0200) Wednesday, January 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000) Detroit at Cleveland (1900/0000) Sacramento at Orlando (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Atlanta (1930/0030) Denver at Miami (1930/0030) LA Lakers at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Toronto (1930/0030) Chicago at Memphis (2000/0100) Boston at San Antonio (2030/0130) Washington at New Orleans (2100/0200) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (2100/0200) Dallas at Utah (2100/0200) Minnesota at Golden State (2200/0300) Thursday, January 28 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Miami (1900/0000) LA Lakers at Detroit (2000/0100) Portland at Houston (2130/0230) Golden State at Phoenix (2200/0300) Friday, January 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000) Atlanta at Washington (1900/0000) Cleveland at New York (1930/0030) Sacramento at Toronto (1930/0030) Milwaukee at New Orleans (1930/0030) LA Clippers at Orlando (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Minnesota (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Denver at San Antonio (2030/0130) Dallas at Utah (2200/0300)