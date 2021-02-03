NBA Standings

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Wednesday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 15 6 .714 - 2. Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2 3. Boston 11 8 .579 3 4. Toronto 9 12 .429 6 5. New York 9 13 .409 6 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 12 8 .600 - 2. Indiana 12 9 .571 0 1/2 3. Cleveland 10 11 .476 2 1/2 4. Chicago 8 11 .421 3 1/2 5. Detroit 5 16 .238 7 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Atlanta 10 10 .500 - 2. Charlotte 10 11 .476 0 1/2 3. Orlando 8 14 .364 3 4. Miami 7 13 .350 3 5. Washington 4 13 .235 4 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 16 5 .762 - 2. Denver 12 8 .600 3 1/2 3. Portland 11 9 .550 4 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 7 5. Minnesota 5 15 .250 10 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Clippers 16 6 .727 - 2. LA Lakers 16 6 .727 - 3. Phoenix 11 8 .579 3 1/2 4. Golden State 11 10 .524 4 1/2 5. Sacramento 9 11 .450 6 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Memphis 9 7 .563 - 2. Houston 10 9 .526 0 1/2 3. San Antonio 11 10 .524 0 1/2 4. Dallas 8 13 .381 3 1/2 5. New Orleans 7 12 .368 3 1/2 Thursday, February 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at Atlanta (1930/0030) Golden State at Dallas (1930/0030) Portland at Philadelphia (2000/0100) Houston at Memphis (2100/0200) Denver at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Friday, February 5 schedules (EST/GMT) New Orleans at Indiana (1900/0000) Chicago at Orlando (1900/0000) Toronto at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Cleveland (1930/0030) Utah at Charlotte (2000/0100) Washington at Miami (2000/0100) Minnesota at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Detroit at Phoenix (2100/0200) Boston at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Saturday, February 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Portland at New York (1300/1800) Denver at Sacramento (1700/2200) Chicago at Orlando (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Philadelphia (2000/0100) Toronto at Atlanta (2000/0100) Milwaukee at Cleveland (2000/0100) San Antonio at Houston (2000/0100) Minnesota at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Golden State at Dallas (2030/0130) Memphis at New Orleans (2100/0200) Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Sunday, February 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Portland at Charlotte (1300/1800)-postponed Utah at Indiana (1300/1800) Miami at New York (1300/1800) Washington at Charlotte (1300/1800) Boston at Phoenix (1400/1900) Sacramento at LA Clippers (1500/2000) Monday, February 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Charlotte (1900/0000) Washington at Chicago (2000/0100) Toronto at Memphis (2000/0100) Minnesota at Dallas (2030/0130) Golden State at San Antonio (2030/0130) Cleveland at Phoenix (2100/0200) Milwaukee at Denver (2130/0230) Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (2200/0300)