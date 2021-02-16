NBA Standings

Feb 16 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Monday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 18 9 .667 - 2. Brooklyn 16 12 .571 2 1/2 3. Boston 13 13 .500 4 1/2 4. New York 14 15 .483 5 5. Toronto 12 15 .444 6 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 16 11 .593 - 2. Indiana 14 14 .500 2 1/2 3. Chicago 11 15 .423 4 1/2 4. Cleveland 10 18 .357 6 1/2 5. Detroit 8 19 .296 8 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte 13 15 .464 - 2. Miami 11 15 .423 1 3. Atlanta 11 16 .407 1 1/2 4. Orlando 10 18 .357 3 5. Washington 8 17 .320 3 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 22 5 .815 - 2. Portland 16 10 .615 5 1/2 3. Denver 15 11 .577 6 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 10 1/2 5. Minnesota 7 20 .259 15 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 21 7 .750 - 2. LA Clippers 20 8 .714 1 3. Phoenix 17 9 .654 3 4. Golden State 14 13 .519 6 1/2 5. Sacramento 12 14 .462 8 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 16 11 .593 - 2. Memphis 11 11 .500 2 1/2 3. Dallas 13 15 .464 3 1/2 4. New Orleans 11 15 .423 4 1/2 5. Houston 11 16 .407 5 Tuesday, February 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Boston (1900/0000) San Antonio at Detroit (1900/0000) New Orleans at Memphis (1930/0030) Toronto at Milwaukee (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Minnesota (2000/0100) Portland at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Phoenix (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Charlotte (1900/0000) New York at Orlando (1900/0000) Atlanta at Boston (1930/0030) Houston at Philadelphia (1930/0030) San Antonio at Cleveland (2000/0100) Denver at Washington (2000/0100) Indiana at Minnesota (2000/0100) Portland at New Orleans (2100/0200) Detroit at Dallas (2100/0200) Oklahoma City at Memphis (2100/0200) Miami at Golden State (2200/0300) Utah at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Thursday, February 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Milwaukee (1930/0030) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Miami at Sacramento (2200/0300) Friday, February 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Charlotte (1900/0000) Golden State at Orlando (1900/0000) Chicago at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Atlanta at Boston (1930/0030) Detroit at Memphis (2000/0100) Oklahoma City at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Phoenix at New Orleans (2000/0100) Dallas at Houston (2000/0100) Toronto at Minnesota (2100/0200) Utah at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Saturday, February 20 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at New York (1300/1800) Golden State at Charlotte (2000/0100) Indiana at Houston (2000/0100) Miami at LA Lakers (2030/0130) Sacramento at Chicago (2100/0200) Phoenix at Memphis (2100/0200) Washington at Portland (2200/0300)