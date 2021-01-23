NBA Standings

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Friday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 11 5 .688 - 2. Boston 8 6 .571 2 3. Brooklyn 9 8 .529 2 1/2 4. New York 8 8 .500 3 5. Toronto 6 9 .400 4 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Indiana 9 6 .600 - 2. Milwaukee 9 6 .600 - 3. Cleveland 8 7 .533 1 4. Chicago 7 8 .467 2 5. Detroit 3 12 .200 6 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Atlanta 8 7 .533 - 2. Orlando 7 9 .438 1 1/2 3. Miami 6 8 .429 1 1/2 4. Charlotte 6 9 .400 2 5. Washington 3 8 .273 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 11 4 .733 - 2. Portland 8 6 .571 2 1/2 3. Denver 7 7 .500 3 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4 5. Minnesota 3 11 .214 7 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 12 4 .750 - 2. LA Clippers 11 4 .733 0 1/2 3. Phoenix 8 5 .615 2 1/2 4. Golden State 8 7 .533 3 1/2 5. Sacramento 5 10 .333 6 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Memphis 7 6 .538 - 2. Dallas 8 7 .533 - 3. San Antonio 8 8 .500 0 1/2 4. New Orleans 5 9 .357 2 1/2 5. Houston 5 9 .357 2 1/2 Saturday, January 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Detroit (2000/0100) Miami at Brooklyn (2000/0100) New Orleans at Minnesota (2000/0100) Golden State at Utah (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Chicago (2100/0200) Houston at Dallas (2100/0200) Denver at Phoenix (2100/0200) Sunday, January 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Indiana (1300/1800) Oklahoma City at LA Clippers (1600/2100) Cleveland at Boston (1900/0000) Charlotte at Orlando (1900/0000) Washington at San Antonio (2000/0100) Atlanta at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Sacramento at Memphis (2000/0100)-postponed New York at Portland (2200/0300) Monday, January 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Detroit (1900/0000) Toronto at Indiana (1900/0000) Charlotte at Orlando (1900/0000) Miami at Brooklyn (1930/0030) LA Lakers at Cleveland (2000/0100) Sacramento at Memphis (2000/0100)-postponed Denver at Dallas (2030/0130) Boston at Chicago (2100/0200) San Antonio at New Orleans (2100/0200) Minnesota at Golden State (2200/0300) Oklahoma City at Portland (2200/0300) Tuesday, January 26 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Atlanta (1930/0030) Washington at Houston (2000/0100) New York at Utah (2100/0200) Wednesday, January 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000) Detroit at Cleveland (1900/0000) Sacramento at Orlando (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Atlanta (1930/0030) Denver at Miami (1930/0030) LA Lakers at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Toronto (1930/0030) Chicago at Memphis (2000/0100) Boston at San Antonio (2030/0130) Washington at New Orleans (2100/0200) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (2100/0200) Dallas at Utah (2100/0200) Minnesota at Golden State (2200/0300)