NCAAB Results

Feb 16 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS) AKRON 81 Northern Illinois 76 Jackson State at Texas Southern postponed Eastern Michigan at Buffalo postponed Texas Tech at TCU postponed Ohio at Central Michigan postponed North Carolina at Virginia Tech postponed Merrimack at Bryant postponed Georgia Tech at Boston College postponed UAPB at Alcorn State postponed George Washington at Saint Joseph's postponed Davidson at Duquesne postponed Notre Dame at Clemson postponed McNeese State at UIW postponed Houston at East Carolina postponed SMU at Tulane postponed