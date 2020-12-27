NCAAB Results

Dec 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Youngstown State Penguins at Cleveland State Vikings (13:00) Hartford Hawks at New Hampshire Wildcats (13:00) Binghamton Bearcats at UMBC Retrievers (13:00) Drake Bulldogs at Indiana State Sycamores (13:00) Olivet College Comets at Eastern Michigan Eagles (14:00) Canisius Golden Griffins at Monmouth Hawks (14:00) Green Bay Phoenix at Wright State Raiders (14:00) Carver College Cougars at Jacksonville State (15:00) Gamecocks Northern Kentucky at Oakland Golden Grizzlies postponed N.J.I.T. Highlanders at Vermont Catamounts (15:00) Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Detroit Mercy Titans (16:00) Evansville Aces at Southern Illinois Salukis (16:00) Illinois State Redbirds at Loyola (IL) Ramblers (16:00) Missouri State Bears at Northern Iowa Panthers (16:00) Alcorn State Braves at Vanderbilt Commodores (16:00) DePaul Blue Demons at Providence Friars (16:30) Illinois-Chicago Flames at Milwaukee Panthers cancelled Robert Morris Colonials at Purdue Fort Wayne (17:00) Mastodons Massachusetts Lowell at Stony Brook Seawolves (17:00) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos at UC Irvine Anteaters (19:00) UC Davis Aggies at Cal State Bakersfield cancelled Roadrunners Long Beach State 49ers at UC Riverside Highlanders postponed Cal State Northridge at Cal State Fullerton Titans cancelled Matadors Cal Poly Mustangs at Hawaii Warriors (22:00)