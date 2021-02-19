NCAAB Results

Feb 18 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS) Oklahoma at Texas postponed TCU at Texas Tech postponed George Mason at St. Bonaventure postponed Texas A&M at Alabama postponed Auburn at Mississippi State postponed Ole Miss at LSU postponed USC Upstate 65 PRESBYTERIAN 51 Elon at William & Mary postponed Wichita State at Memphis postponed Iowa State at Texas postponed Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M postponed Arkansas State at Texas State postponed Louisiana at UT Arlington postponed North Texas at Western Kentucky postponed