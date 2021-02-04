Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown

JERUSALEM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was postponing a trip planned next week to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's COVID-19 lockdown.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu greatly appreciates the invitations of the Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayd and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the historic peace that has been established between our countries," said a statement from Netanyahu's office. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Jeffrey Heller)