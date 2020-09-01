Netanyahu says he invited UAE delegation to Israel

JERUSALEM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he invited a delegation from the United Arab Emirates to visit Israel.

The invitation, Netanyahu said, was extended by his national security adviser, who is heading a group of senior Israeli officials now in Abu Dhabi to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state.

"We will welcome them with a red carpet, like they welcomed us," Netanyahu said during a news conference. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Jeffrey Heller)