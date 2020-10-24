SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

NETANYAHU SAYS HE IS NOT OPPOSED TO ANY DEAL WITH IRAN, HE WAS OPPOSED TO THE LAST DEAL

24 Oct 2020 / 08:44 H.

    NETANYAHU SAYS HE IS NOT OPPOSED TO ANY DEAL WITH IRAN, HE WAS OPPOSED TO THE LAST DEAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast