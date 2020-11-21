Nets reportedly re-sign G Joe Harris

Joe Harris is remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, news that prompted a celebratory tweet from team owner Joe Tsai on Friday.

According to multiple media outlets, the free agent guard and the Nets agreed to terms on a four-year, $75 million contract.

Tsai replied to an ESPN tweet regarding the news by posting a video of Nets fan Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate, saying excitedly, "Joe you did it! Thank you, Joe! Yes! We're back, America!"

The video clip appears to have been taped in response to Joe Biden being declared the winner of the presidential election, but Tsai repurposed it.

Harris, 29, has spent the past four years in Brooklyn, and he enjoyed arguably his best NBA season in 2019-20. He produced career highs in scoring average (14.5 points per game) and rebounds (4.3 per game). One season earlier, Harris led the NBA in 3-point shooting success at 47.4 percent.

His career 3-point shooting percentage of 42.6 percent ranks fifth among active players, according to basketball-reference.com.

A second-round draft pick of the Cavaliers in 2014 out of Virginia, Harris spent two years as a little-used reserve in Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded him in January 2016 to the Orlando Magic, who immediately waived him. Harris signed with Brooklyn in July 2016, and he became a regular starter for the Nets in 2018-19.

--Field Level Media