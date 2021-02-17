Nets sign defensive whiz Andre Roberson

The Brooklyn Nets signed defensive specialist Andre Roberson on Tuesday.

The former Oklahoma City swingman has played in seven games since sustaining a torn patellar tendon in January 2018, coming off the bench for the Thunder in those games last season.

Roberson, 29, was named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team in 2016-17, his last full season. He has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in his six-year career, starting 269 of his 302 games with the Thunder.

While Roberson is little threat on offense -- he has shot 47.7 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from the free throw line over his career -- the Nets likely aren't worried about it with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden handling the bulk of the scoring.

Durant played for the Thunder during Roberson's first three seasons with the team.

