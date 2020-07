LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - A new animated "Star Wars" series will debut on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service in 2021, the company announced on Monday.

Called "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," the series will follow a group of elite and experimental clones in a rapidly changing galaxy following the end of the Clone War, the company said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)