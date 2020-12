PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France reported 11,795 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 5,797 on Monday and nearly unchanged from 11,532 a week ago, raising the overall total to 2.49 million, health ministry data showed.

On Mondays the official number of new infections in France usually drops because of a weekend reporting lag. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Mark Heinrich)