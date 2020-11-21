New coronavirus cases in France stable, hospitalisations drop

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in France rose by 22,882 to 2.11 million on Friday, slightly higher than the 21,140 reported on Thursday, while hospital numbers eased again.

The health ministry also reported 1,138 new deaths from the virus, of which 381 in hospitals and a multi-day batch of 757 in retirement homes, taking the total to 48,265. On Thursday, it had reported 429 hospital deaths but not retirement home deaths.

